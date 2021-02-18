PUMA Launches Refreshed Suede — Suede XXI

PUMA’s Suede hit the scene in 1968 and has been changing the game ever since. It’s been worn by the icons of every generation and it’s stayed classic through it all. This year, PUMA is relaunching the Suede with fresh colorways and subtle design updates with the Suede XXI.

A classic for all time, the Suede XXI features a classic suede lo-top silhouette, full suede upper, rubber midsole and outsole for durable grip and traction, a gold metallic foil Suede call out at lateral side, and PUMA’s archival woven label at tongue.

The new style is available in both men’s and women’s-specific sizing, and available in six different colorways for each, including its most iconic black and white iteration for both men and women.

The new PUMA Suede XXI launches Friday (Feb. 19) at PUMA.com and select retailers worldwide.