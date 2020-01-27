Billionaire Boys Club Announces Premium BBC EU Line

Billionaire Boys Club has announced this week a premium tier line within the BBC / ICECREAM universe: Billionaire Boys Club EU.

Founded in 2003 by Pharrell Williams, BBC has become a globally recognised brand, mixing streetwear and luxury within fashion, music, design and culture. With Billionaire Boys Club EU, the EU team now has the autonomy to continue to push boundaries and evolve the brand for Europe.

“When we launched the brand, BBC/ICECREAM always had great representation within Europe, and this has grown even stronger over the last 5 years with the development of Billionaire Boys Club EU,” says Pharrell. “I visited the showroom in Paris last year and was blown away with the quality and execution of the EU collections. I told my team “we need to call this BBC EU and segment it from the US line”. I’m humbled to officially announce that Billionaire Boys Club EU is the premium tier within the BBC/ICECREAM Universe.”

“Despite initiating and executing our own collections we’ll remain an authentic incarnation of the brands’ original vision and we’ll continue to push it forward, with a focus upon high level fabrication and an ever evolving product range,” adds Craig Ford, CEO of Billionaire Boys Club EU.

The first collection to be released from Billionaire Boys Club EU is Spring 2020, available in stores this month. All Billionaire Boys Club EU product will be easily identified via purple brand signature labels inside each garment.

The U.S. branch of BBC plans to diversify and elevate its offerings in 2020, via a partnership between Timberland and Bee Line, BBC’s elevated US-based brother line. Bee Line and Timberland have a shared vision of doing well and doing good, including making better products with sustainable materials such as ReBotl, recycled rubber and recycled PET.