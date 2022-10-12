Maison Margiela & Reebok Drop OG Colorways of Instapump Fury

Exclusive to the Asia-Pacific region, Maison Margiela and Reebok launch the Instapump Fury Memory Of in two OG colorways: black, yellow and red; and black, silver and blue.

An homage to the colors in which Reebok originally created the Instapump Fury in 1996, the new editions are set to release later this month.

The Instapump Fury Memory Of first launched in May 2022 as part of the continuous creative dialogue between the two brands. For the next chapter of Maison Margiela’s collaboration with Reebok, Creative Director John Galliano re-splices the properties of the Instapump Fury with the house code known as the memory of: the languished impression of a familiar motif still evident within a garment or an accessory, which echoes something that once was and evokes it within the creation of something new. Based on Reebok’s classic design but reinterpreted through the memory of, the Instapump Fury Memory Of renders the original sneaker in the vein of an exploded-view drawing, separating its familiar components to evoke its initial form. The back of the shoe is remodelled using the flexible bridges which normally appear in the middle hole of the PUMP bladder from which the sneaker takes its name.

The bladder itself increases in volume, adding to the floaty relief look of the design – a detail similarly echoed in the effect of the seam allowance. Peeling away the shoe’s layers, the foam around the heel is exposed in its natural color along with mesh applied the toe. The flame-shaped mudguard around the toe box is largely stripped of seams, fueling the three dimensional relief impression. The Instapump Fury is constructed in mesh and fabric-covered TPU, and features an EVA sole with hexalite detailing and a TPU outsole.

The new Maison Margiela x Reebok Instapump Fury Memory Of in OG colorways will be available October 21 in select markets, exclusively on Reebok.com.