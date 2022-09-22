TEVA Rolls Out the New ReEmber Terrain For Fall 2022

Modern outdoor footwear brand Teva introduces a new silhouette for the Fall 2022 season: the new ReEmber Terrain!

The outdoor-ready ReEmber Terrain is made with new ULTRA-COMF insole technology and designed with slip-on ease, making it the perfect post-adventure companion.

Sporting a quilted, cozy upper inspired by topographic lines, this next-level lounge slip-on is finished with a trusty loop to hook onto your backpack for easy travel.

The TEVA ReEmber Terrain is available now in both gender sizing at Teva.com for $90.