Dr. Martens x PLEASURES SS22 1461 Tie-Dye

Dr. Martens has announced the upcoming second drop in their collaboration with PLEASURES, which yielded this eye-catching iteration of the iconic 1461.

The iconic footwear brand has connected yet again with the grunge-inspired LA streetwear brand for a part II of their highly coveted SS22 collaboration. Joining forces as two brands inextricably tied to music, especially grunge, metal and punk, the Dr. Martens x PLEASURES 1461 Bex reimagines the classic 1461 shape with a subdued tie-dye poly textile upper that pays homage to the DIY styling of the music subcultures that inspire both brands.

The tie-dye pattern production process ensures that every pair of shoes produced for the collaboration has a unique dye pattern, creating a distinctive statement for every wearer. The three-eyelet Oxford is finished with a PLEASURES logo tag, a raised Bex sole with a commando tread, and Dr. Martens’ signature yellow welt stitching.

The Dr. Martens x PLEASURES 1461 Bex drops June 17th at DrMartens.com and select partners for $160 USD.