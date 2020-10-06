Herschel Supply Co. Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary with Birds Collection

One of our favorite travel brands, Herschel Supply Co., is celebrating their 10-year anniversary with the launch of their new Birds of Herschel Collection for Fall 2020, bringing back their iconic Birds of Herschel print to celebrate the milestone.

The Birds of Herschel collection comes from the brand’s print archives. The renowned print features various birds from the town of Herschel, Saskatchewan where the three generations of the company’s founders’ family grew up. Available in Natural, Peacoat, and Dark Green, the collection features the brands signature styles, adorned with a colorful all-over Herschel Supply bird print and finished with premium leather details, an exclusive Herschel 10th Anniversary label, and Herschel classic white woven label.

And, for the first time ever, Herschel Supply partnered with Modernica on a limited-edition Birds of Herschel Side Shell Eiffel Chair. Built by hand in Modernica’s Los Angeles Factory, each chair features the iconic Birds of Herschel print and an exclusive debossed natural leather branding detail with custom metal rivets. The Birds of Herschel Side Shell Eiffel Chair ($595).

The limited chair and new collection is available now, exclusively on Herschel.com.