Dime & Reebok Flip Shawn Kemp’s Kamikaze II Low

Reebok has teamed up with Montreal skate brand Dime for the release of their FW20 collaborative capsule featuring two cross-cultural takes on Shawn Kemp’s historic Reebok Kamikaze II Low.

Imagining an alternate universe where skateboarding and basketball collide, the Dime x Reebok Kamikaze II Low navigates the intersection of these cultures.

“We wanted to bring back an iconic basketball shoe with lots of history and give it a Dime twist” explained Dime owners Antoine Asselin and Phil Lavoie.

The Dime x Reebok Kamikaze II Low will drop in two colorways “Royal/Chalk/Black/Sonic Green” and “Black/Lead/White”. They will be available December 5th at DIME, with a wider global release on December 12 via Reebok.com and select local retailers.