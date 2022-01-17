HEX Introduces New Aspect Bag Collection

HEX delivers a new range of bags this week dubbed the Aspect Collection, which are designed to equip creatives with the style, function and added technology they need for every day.

The Aspect Collection demonstrates a new direction in bags, built around the foundation of water-resistant and recycled 600D polyester exterior, keeping the bags in the Aspect Collection ready to serve for years.

“The Aspect is a perfect set of bags for everyday needs, and is designed to easily move between environments,” said Trent Valladares, HEX co-founder. “We’re proud to be using recycled materials, which is ideal for bags that our customers depend on day in and day out.”

The Aspect Collection Includes:

Aspect Sling | $29.95 – Available in Charcoal or Black

Wear the Aspect Sling over the shoulder as a crossbody or old school fanny pack style. The main compartment offers generous storage and a pocket for other essentials. The waistband is expandable from 25″ – 47″ and secures with a heavy duty clasp.

Aspect Backpack | $49.95 – Available in Charcoal or Black

The main internal storage compartment is spacious and includes a laptop slot that will accommodate up to a 15″ MacBook Pro. On the outside, you will find a zippered sunglass pocket and a zippered accessory pocket with a key clip. Other features include woven cord zipper pulls, heavy duty web straps, and 600D nylon that is treated for water resistance.

Aspect Charcoal Duffel | $59.95

​​A great everyday carry, the Aspect Duffel will take you from work to the gym to wherever else you want to go with ease and style. It is constructed in water resistant 600D poly for durability and the main storage compartment is spacious and includes two zippered pockets. Other features include woven cord zipper pulls, non-skid bottom, and a removable shoulder strap.

The Aspect Collection is available now at Hex’s website.