Vans Introduces All-New Skate Classics: Built For Skateboarding

Vans has released a new line of all-new Skate Classics, where some of their most iconic silhouettes are updated with extra-tough construction designed first and foremost for skateboarders.

Completely redesigned with skaters in mind, Skate Classics deliver more of what Vans skaters like Lizzie Armanto, Dustin Henry, Axel Cruysberghs, Daiki Hoshino, and Giovanni Vianna need to enable maximum progression. Reinforced materials and upgraded construction provide added durability and energy-return cushioning for longer skate sessions, while a few finishing touches to the overall aesthetic prove that Skate Classics don’t just perform, they also look damn good doing it.

The uppers are fully revised with reimagined patterns and an all-new last for better heel fit. A molded heel counter and locked-in tongue straps with premium heel hold keep feet locked in for better control. The DURACAP underlay takes on a new shape, adding flexibility and removing excess bulk to eliminate hot spots, resulting in an essential fit for maximum durability where skaters need it most. Two-part foxing featuring a heavier knurl texture on toe bumpers, as well as Sick Stick, a new proprietary gum rubber compound, increases the durability and longevity of the shoe. In addition, Vans best-in-class PopCush energy-return footbeds snap back and won’t pack out, keeping legs feeling fresh to skate longer.

The Vans Skate Classics collection consists of the Skate Authentic, Skate Slip-On, Skate Sk8-Hi, Skate Old Skool, and Skate Era, all dropping March 4th at Vans Skate retailers and Vans.com/Skate.