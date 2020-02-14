PUMA x Fashion Geek Launch Limited-Edition ASW Collection

PUMA partners with Chicago-based Fashion Geek for a limited edition collection celebrating NBA All-Star Weekend.

The collaboration is comprised of a colorful apparel and footwear selection celebrating the signature colors of Fashion Geek with the iconic styles from PUMA. At the center of the drop are these eye-catching iterations of the newly released Sky silhouette.

“After building Fashion Geek for over 15 years, it’s become just as synonymous with Chicago as basketball. It’s only right that we collaborated with PUMA for this 2020 All-Star collection. I’m humbled and grateful to have a partner that recognizes my work and wants to showcase it to the world. This collection is bold, solid and fly just like me and my city,” says Alonzo Jackson, founder and designer of Fashion Geek.

The PUMA x Fashion Geek collection debuts in limited quantities in Chicago starting Saturday, February 15th.