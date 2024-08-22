PSD Underwear x Motocross Star Haiden Deegan Limited Collaboration

PSD Underwear recently announced a partnership with motocross star Haiden Deegan, who joins the brand as an ambassador, and released a limited edition pair of briefs.

The Danger Champion briefs are released in collaboration between PSD and Deegan. It features the brand’s ultra-comfortable Signature WaistBand, a breathable MicroMesh pouch, and four-way stretch.

The PSD 7-inch Standard Length Briefs won’t roll or ride and were built for everything, from everyday wear to your toughest workouts.

Photo courtesy of PSD Underwear

The PSD x Haiden Deegan briefs are available at the brand’s online store PSD.com.