Lids Debuts East Coast Flagship, Its Largest Store Ever

Sports retailer Lids has opened its first ever store at American Dream, the retail center located minutes from New York City in East Rutherford, NJ.

The new location, which is the brand’s largest to date, is a 7,000 sq ft store at American Dream and first East Coast Flagship location for Lids.

The new Lids location will feature the brand’s signature assortment of vast headwear, apparel, jerseys and novelty items for men, women, and kids. This will include all major North American leagues including MLB, NFL, NHL, and NBA, among others, as well as from go-to brands including adidas, New Era Cap, ’47, Mitchell & Ness, Hurley, Oakley, Local Crowns, and more. There will be over 2,000 unique headwear selections and over 600 different jersey styles to choose from, this Lids store will have the largest selection of hats and jerseys in the U.S.

This flagship store will also feature an expanded customization section and offer on-site customization of hats, jerseys, t-shirts and more at Lids’ signature Custom Zone. Additional features and experiential components will be added to the Lids store in the weeks to follow, including a jumbotron above the Custom Zone, located in the center of the store to replicate the look and feel of an in-game experience.

For more info, visit Lids.com.

LIDS AMERICAN DREAM

1 American Dream Way SPG157

Lids Store 6675

East Rutherford, NJ 7073