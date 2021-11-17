HUF & Pleasures Come Together For Nostalgic Collaboration

HUF and LA-based streetwear brand Pleasures come together for a collaboration rooted in ’90s/early 200’s nostalgia.

With a lookbook pulling inspiration from past skate/streetwear advertisements, the HUF x Pleasures collection is a true collaboration between friends that have both lived and loved the inspirations their brands are defined by.

The HUF x Pleasures collection features a range of cut-and-sew pieces inspired by vintage thrifting finds – complete with co-branded graphics, reflective detailing, ripstop fabrics with mesh overlays, and jacquarded artwork. Obvious nods to the ‘90s can be found throughout the range with nostalgic graphics like the Party Line Hoodie, Head Unit T-Shirt, and the Spore Socks packaged in a VHS case. Custom designs also speak to friends coming together, as seen on The Breaking Bread and Together T-Shirt styles, while the Gang Control T-Shirt and Skate Deck illustrate how both brands feel about authority.

The HUF x Pleasures collection drops November 18th at 9am PST at HUF stores, HUF’s online shop, and select retailers worldwide.