Skate brand éS has announced the new Tom Penny signature shoe, the ACCEL OG.

Blending the éS ACCEL’s iconic style, with Tom’s nonchalant skateboarding wizardry, this shoe brings two of skateboarding’s most crucial components harmoniously together as one.

Tom’s éS ACCEL OG has his infamous signature printed in a luxurious gold print on the lateral section of each heel. Printed onto the insole is a silhouette of the man, the myth the legend doing the perfect pop shuvit over the top of his stenciled name.

This work of art is wrapped in soft Penny tissue paper and encased in a beautiful mat black custom Tom Penny slide-out shoe box for the ultimate reveal that is best pared when listening to “Air – Modular Mix”, his music choice from the éS video Menikmati.

Tom’s éS ACCEL OG Brown will be available at the finest skate shops globally, and on eSskateboarding.com