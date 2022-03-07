Quiksilver Drops Men’s Heritage Collection for SS22

Surf-inspired heritage brand Quiksilver recently delivered a full range of apparel for Spring/Summer 2022, including its new retro-inspired capsule for men, the “Heritage Collection”.

The new 2022 collection features clothing with graphics, patterns and color palettes inspired by retro looks from Quiksilver, dating back to the 1970s and ’80s.

The season includes an array of apparel, such casual and boardshorts, chino pants and demin, t-shirts, button-ups, jackets and fleece.

Some highlights are the Surf Memory Jacket, a lightweight jacket made of premium cotton that sports classic Quiksilver typography and the ever-recognizable wave/mountain logo in a navy colorway; the Turn On The Juice Denim Jacket, which has a boxy fit with dropped shoulder and Quiksilver embroidery in a retro typeface; and the Radical Roots T-Shirt, which once again includes classic Quiksilver retro design vibes in an 80s-style blue/pink color.

The entire Quiksilver Heritage Collection 2022 is available now at the brand’s website and select retailers.