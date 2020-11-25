UNIQLO will be expanding their collaboration with legendary London-based designer JW Anderson with the release of a new accessories collection for the holiday season.

Celebrating wintertime with traditional British designs, the accessory collection consists of knit caps, snoods, gloves, and socks, all featuring coordinated designs. The line-up combines JW ANDERSON styling twists with HEATTECH technology to enjoy wonderful winter warmth with friends, family, and loved ones.

The UNIQLO x JW Anderson Holiday 2020 Collection drops December 3 at Uniqlo.com, available in a full range of kids and adult sizing, retailing from $6.90 to $19.90.