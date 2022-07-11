TUMI x STAPLE collaborate on Luxury Travel Set Inspired by 5 Global Cities

Luggage brand TUMI has announced its first collaboration with STAPLE.

The newly released TUMI x STAPLE travel set includes five unique pieces, each of which are inspired by global cities including São Paulo, New York City, Barcelona, Tokyo, and Los Angeles. Each piece is lined with a New York City-esque map as a nod to the city that raised STAPLE founder Jeff Staple.

The TUMI x STAPLE collection is available worldwide on TUMI.com, at select TUMI Retail Stores, and at StaplePigeon.com. Product available in North America is out now, and across Europe and Asia-Pacific beginning July 18th.