TUMI x STAPLE collaborate on Luxury Travel Set Inspired by 5 Global Cities

Luggage brand TUMI has announced its first collaboration with STAPLE.
The newly released TUMI x STAPLE travel set includes five unique pieces, each of which are inspired by global cities including São Paulo, New York City, Barcelona, Tokyo, and Los Angeles. Each piece is lined with a New York City-esque map as a nod to the city that raised STAPLE founder Jeff Staple.
- The pattern on the spacious TUMI | STAPLE Backpack ($695 USD) is inspired by the streets of São Paulo.
- The TUMI | STAPLE Sling ($495 USD) takes its cues from Tokyo and the iconic Shibuya crossing.
- A more playful piece, the subversive TUMI | STAPLE Ping Pong Crossbody ($250 USD) features a print that echoes the tiles of Barcelona, perfectly sized to keep the essentials close.
- The TUMI | STAPLE Kit Crossbody ($295 USD) references Los Angeles architecture and puts ingenuity on display with a removable strap that allows the piece to be carried like a bag or used as a travel kit.
- The TUMI | STAPLE International Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On ($1195 USD) showcases an intricate design of a STAPLE Pigeon camouflage that is inspired by New York City.
The TUMI x STAPLE collection is available worldwide on TUMI.com, at select TUMI Retail Stores, and at StaplePigeon.com. Product available in North America is out now, and across Europe and Asia-Pacific beginning July 18th.