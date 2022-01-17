Etnies Introduces the Marana Slip XLT

Etnies recently doubled down on their Marana Slip silhouette, with the Marana Slip XLT, making it both high-tech and low maintenance.
Perfect for skating the streets or running errands around town, the all new fully loaded model now includes:
- Durable Michelin tread pattern inspired from the Marana
- Double wrapped vulcanized foxing tape
- An extra thick “Drop to the Floor” Pro Foam 2 PU insole
- Everton rubber toe cap for durability
- Rubber heel wrap for extra support
- Force shield reinforced upper
- Goring construction for easy slip and secure fit
The Etnies Marana Slip XLT is now available at the brand’s online store for $79.99 while supplies last.