Etnies Introduces the Marana Slip XLT

Etnies recently doubled down on their Marana Slip silhouette, with the Marana Slip XLT, making it both high-tech and low maintenance.

Perfect for skating the streets or running errands around town, the all new fully loaded model now includes:

  • Durable Michelin tread pattern inspired from the Marana
  • Double wrapped vulcanized foxing tape
  • An extra thick “Drop to the Floor” Pro Foam 2 PU insole
  • Everton rubber toe cap for durability
  • Rubber heel wrap for extra support
  • Force shield reinforced upper
  • Goring construction for easy slip and secure fit
The Etnies Marana Slip XLT is now available at the brand’s online store for $79.99 while supplies last.

