Etnies Introduces the Marana Slip XLT

Etnies recently doubled down on their Marana Slip silhouette, with the Marana Slip XLT, making it both high-tech and low maintenance.

Perfect for skating the streets or running errands around town, the all new fully loaded model now includes:

Durable Michelin tread pattern inspired from the Marana

Double wrapped vulcanized foxing tape

An extra thick “Drop to the Floor” Pro Foam 2 PU insole

Everton rubber toe cap for durability

Rubber heel wrap for extra support

Force shield reinforced upper

Goring construction for easy slip and secure fit

The Etnies Marana Slip XLT is now available at the brand’s online store for $79.99 while supplies last.