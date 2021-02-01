7 Things to Consider When Selecting Designer Watches for Women

If you are looking for high-end designer watches that will not keep losing accuracy or develop scratches, you need to consider a few things. These include the material used to make the watch, the size and its components. Several designer watches for women exist, and you can find the perfect fit if you consider the following factors.

1. Materials

Generally, watches should be able to withstand regular wear and tear because they are used frequently. When buying a designer watch, it is essential to determine whether the materials used to design the watch are impressive and will meet your needs.

Some of the popular watch materials include stainless steel, titanium, gold alloy, and ceramic. For the watch crystal materials, you can find acrylic, mineral, and sapphire crystal. There also different materials for the watch strap, including leather, fabric, metal bracelet and rubber.

When selecting a watch, make sure you determine whether you will use it daily or on certain occasions. For instance, leather strap watches are ideal for daily use, while gold strap watches may be more appropriate for high-end occasions.

2. Components

Once you determine the material you want, you should also check the watch’s components. It can be daunting and overwhelming for a designer to watch if you do not know what to look for. Different watches have different features and components. The main components include bezel, aperture, case, crystal, crown, complication, tolerance dial, lug, movement, sub-dials and pusher.

All these components make a watch and improve the functionality of the watch. There are several additional features that some watches may have. So, ensure you know exactly what you need to make it easier for you to choose the best watch.

3. The movement type

The watch movement is the power of the timepiece, and they come in different types. Each watch movement has its advantages and disadvantages. Therefore, it is essential to know each movement’s benefits and determine what will be ideal for your needs. Some of the movements you will find include quartz, automatic and mechanical.

4. Water resistance

When you hear about water resistance, you should consider whether the tie piece is truly resistant or just repellent to water. Also, you should determine the degree of resistance. Different watches have different resistance to water. For instance, if you plan to use your watch during watersports or swimming, ensure you select the right type.

Watch water resistance includes 30 meters, 50 meters, 100 meters, 100 meters and 300 meters. So ensure you select the watch depending on the type of watersport you intend to do.

5. Consider your style

Another essential thing you should keep in mind includes the style of the watch. Men watches are different from the ones for women, but there several unisex timepieces. Therefore, make sure the watch you choose complements your style. Whether you select a classic shape or a curvy dial, ensure you are comfortable with your pick.

6. Personality and occasion

When selecting a timepiece, it is critical to know where you will use it. If you plan to wear the watch daily, you should go for the casual type as it blends easily with most outfits. However, if you are going for a special event like a wedding, birthday party or a conference, ensure you select the right design.

7. Quality

Quality is also a critical factor to determine when choosing a watch. Due to the many counterfeits in the market, it is paramount to check whether the quality you are choosing is the best. The quality of the watch includes everything from the straps to the crystal. So, be very keen to ensure you buy a genuine, high-quality watch.

Designer watches for women are many, and the one you select will depend on your preferences. Also, it will depend on the occasion and how often you intend to wear it. If you keep all the above tips in mind, you will get a high quality and great-looking watch.