Dr. Martens x Heaven by Marc Jacobs SS22 Collection

Dr. Martens has reunited with ‘90s-inspired streetwear brand Heaven by Marc Jacobs for a feminine yet edgy collection. It puts nostalgic, grunge-inspired spin on two of Dr. Martens’ most popular styles!

Dr. Martens’ latest collaboration with Heaven by Marc Jacobs creative director Ava Nirui puts a rebellious, ‘90s subculture-inspired twist on the classic Mary Jane silhouette, associated with girlhood for over a century, and a classic 2-strap sandal.

The feminine styling of both models is offset by their substantial platform soles – the 1.5-inch Bex sole on the Addina DS Bex, and the 1.6-inch Quad Neoteric platform sole for the Ricki Sandal – giving their silhouettes extra visual weight. Both models feature contrasting brushed metal buckles adorned with Heaven by Marc Jacobs’ signature double-headed teddy bear logo, and the Addina DS Bex model is finished with subversive double yellow welt stitching and Dr. Martens’ classic branded pull tab.

Since its launch in the summer of 2020, Heaven by Marc Jacobs has embodied nostalgia for the youthful rebellion of the 90s — a technicolour manifestation of a binary-defying, forward-facing generation. The latest collaboration with Heaven creative director Ava Nirui explores new ways to play with two DM’s silhouettes that capture the playful, distorted femme edge that defined the 90s — and still captivates today.

The Mary Jane silhouette has been reinvented and reinterpreted again and again since the early 1900s. An effortless slip-on style — often the first shoe worn by children worldwide. And frequently taken as a symbol of girlhood. DM’s have long been a wardrobe mainstay for anyone wanting to challenge conventional feminine dress codes. The new version of the classic T-bar silhouette has roots in the 80s — a rugged rework with durable welted construction and tonnes of attitude. From a traditional school shoe to a subversive staple. Paris runways, grunge gigs, Harajuku streets. And the new Addina Double Stitch Bex dials up the distortion to new levels

The Dr. Martens x Heaven by Marc Jacobs Addina DS Bex HMJ and Ricki Sandal will be available June 6th at DrMartens.com and select partners.