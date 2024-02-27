Forever 21 Is Back at Rolling Loud!

Forever 21 is back with another special collaboration with Rolling Loud which can be found in select Forever 21 California stores, Forever21.com, the Forever 21 mobile app, and on-site at the Rolling Loud California festival on March 15-17 at Bunny’s Bae Bar.

Bunny’s Zingler’s teamed up with Forever 21 x Rolling Loud capsule collection to create a edgy yet colorful motocross inspired collection. This will be Bunny’s Zingler’s 3rd collaboration with Forever 21 x Rolling Loud. The exclusive collaboration immerses fans to stand out from the crowd with bright colors and pieces at an affordable price.

The collection features eight pieces: a racerback tank, oversized twill racer jacket, corset top, stylish matching hoodie and sweatpants, biker shorts, and a sport mesh varsity shirt with a colorful flame design that can also be worn as a dress!

Not only will Bunny’s Bae Bar offer the Forever 21 merchandise but fans can stop by Bunny’s Bae Bar a for all glamor needs including hair extensions, glitter makeovers and accessories.

If you’re looking for clothing pieces that is fashionable, edgy, affordable and not your typical festival style piece, make sure to check out the new Forever 21 x Rolling Loud collection!