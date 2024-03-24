Rolling Loud celebrates 10 years hosting the biggest hip-hop festival by bringing it back to Inglewood, CA…for not only 3-days but four!

Thursday, March 14th was added solely for Ye (Kayne West) and Ty Dolla $ign dedicated to their new “Vultures 1” album. Friday, March 15th was “Pink Friday” and all about Nicki Minaj, as fans were drenched in pink clothes and accessories. Post Malone headlined Saturday March 16th, and Future x Metro Boomin closed out the final day of the festival, March 17th.

Aside from the incredible artist and performances, Rolling Loud never disappoints with their activations and experiences away from the stage. Leading up to the festival, Rolling Loud invited the public to a pop-up event where fans caught free merch and exclusive giveaways being thrown from a rooftop. Some of the gifts included, 300 Revenge brand t-shirts, PS5 consoles, and free wristbands.

Photo Credit: Felisha Carrasco x BallerStatus

During the festival, Rolling Loud brought back their most favored activations including their free haircuts, and tattoos for VIP pass holders, Forever 21 x Bunny’s Bae Bar, the Culture Kings basketball court as well the iconic DGKs skate park. We even got some new surprises with a karaoke stage, STIIIZY’s own dispensary on site, as well as a graffiti park for attendees to draw their own art. With all of these activities available for fans, Rolling Loud continues to show this is not just a hip-hop festival, but a cultural experience that goes beyond music.

Photo Credit: Felisha Carrasco x BallerStatus Photo Credit: Felisha Carrasco x BallerStatus

And for music lovers, the R&B and hispanic culture made its appearance durning the four day the festival, with performances from artist like Bryson Tiller, Summer Walker, Chino Pacas, That Mexican OT and others!

A notable performance was that of Post Malone, who animated the stage with his diverse soundtrack, lightening, and stage usage.

Photo Credit: Felisha Carrasco x BallerStatus

All in all, the 10 year anniversary for Rolling Loud was a success, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for next year!