Jack Harlow Talks New Single “Nail Tech” With Apple Music’s Zane Lowe

Fresh off the release of new music from Jack Harlow, the rap star sits down with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s New Music Daily to discuss his new single “Nail Tech”.

He tells Apple Music about the origins of the song and says a new album is close and that he’s in “total work mode”. He also discusses taking him time to release music, building his career, giving back, why quitting drinking was one of the best decisions of his life, and more.

Jack Harlow Tells Apple Music About New Single “Nail Tech”…

This is one of those ones, I’ve had it for a few months, Boi-1da played me the beat, we were in the studio. And as soon as I heard it, those horns have something epic about them, but as soon as those kicks come in and the drums, they’re not on the one, so it’s a different type of bounce. So when it hit me, I was like, it’s just one of those ones you’re like, “Mm.” And when somebody plays a beat in front of a group of people that’s that special and you’re sitting there, you feel an obligation to go rap because everyone’s like, “Wow, we’d love for this moment to happen.” You know, that’s what makes you sort of a performer. So you become a performer in the studio because it’s like, “Okay, let me give these people what I want.” Because you’re always proving to even your closest company, “Yeah. I’m really that.” So he played me that and I just started pinning something. And I went in the booth and I just laid a verse. And I remember, I went back to Atlanta a little while later and I played Don Cannon a bunch of my music just to show him where I was at. And I was playing stuff, and then at the very end, I played him this verse that was on “Nail Tech”. He’s like, “Yo, what is that?” I was like, “Oh, you like that?” He was like, “Yeah, you need to finish that.” So I got it together, man.



Jack Harlow Tells Apple Music A New Album is Close and That “Nail Tech” Is The Start Of It…

We’re getting close, we’re getting close. I got to take my time and make sure everything’s right. But this is going to be the start of something. Nail Tech is definitely going to be the start of something.



Jack Harlow Tells Apple Music About Finishing His Album and Being In Total Work Mode…

I think everybody will understand once I give them this new work. I feel like I haven’t had a chance to lay on the world just how passionate and how studious I am and just how capable I am. So I think my new music will let people know just how locked in I am. And I know that ain’t really what your question was about, but to be honest, I’m not going to play putt-putt. There’s not much extra shit. And I think when I finish this album, it’ll be time for some of that. I think it’ll be refreshing for me to get into some of that. But right now, I’m in total work mode, man.



Jack Harlow Tells Apple Music Taking Him Time To Release Music and Build His Career…

I have big plans for myself and how I represent my generation and what I’m going to mean to this next decade. So, I like to take my time and make sure I come with it. I’m a body of work type of artist so. It wasn’t necessarily that we boycotted putting out music last year, but I just took my time. The record I did with Nas gave me some room to keep cooking. Things just worked out last year. It’s crazy. Last year was the biggest year of my career. I’m focused right now and taking time off makes them miss you a little bit. And I’m not in a place where I can disappear for two years yet, but I’m looking forward to getting in the space where I could take my time, because the last thing I did was so special that they have no choice, but to check for you when you come back. And I see all the great ones I look up to, they get a chance to take their time because they leave such a strong mark. So, it’s all about the music first. There’s a lot that comes with me now. People are starting to attach to me for different reasons, but for me it starts with the music.



Jack Harlow Tells Apple Music What He Thinks About His 2020 Album ’That’s What They All Say’…

I mean, I think it’s wonderful. I think one of the greatest things that we did with it was the sequencing, but there’s a lot of music on there that aged well, and it is going to continue to age well, I can tell. But there’s a few songs that I wouldn’t call blemishes, but that I would do differently, that maybe I wouldn’t include on this new one. But one thing’s for sure, and I have nothing but love for that project, but I’ve been able to consistently say this my whole career, my new is killing. That’s what they all say. Killing.



Jack Harlow Tells Apple Music Why Quitting Drinking Was One of the Best Decisions Of His Life…

I never had a problem, but I just got out to a point where I just wanted to see what it was like, you know? I didn’t have any issue, but I just wanted to see what it was like, yo, if I don’t drink at all. What could it do for me? And so I went from drinking a few times a week, and you travel so much as an artist, you just end up getting handed drinks. You know what I’m saying? It’s just in front of you, it’s in the studio, you have dinner, after dinner. It’s just stuff, so I just say moderation’s a struggle for me. I figured the best thing I could do is just cut dry, just dead it. And so I deaded it and it’s one of the greatest decisions I’ve ever made. I’m more focused than ever. I tell people, it sounds crazy, but I’m feeling stronger than I felt. And what I noticed about it is it kind of numbs you, it kind of dulls you down in terms of excitement, in terms of happiness, in terms of anything. And now I feel raw feelings, I felt like when I was eight years old. I’m excited about the music. I’m excited. So, I’m charged up right now. I’m inspired. I’m in the best shape of my life. I’m really focused, man. I’m a well-oiled machine right now.



Jack Harlow Tells Apple Music About Giving Back…

I come from a city where our biggest icon is Muhammad Ali, and you kind of look at what he left and outside of his athletic accomplishments, he stood for something. You kind of look at that as a model and you think to yourself, “Okay, well, what am I going to leave behind?” Because if it’s just, “Oh, he was dope at rapping.” And, “Oh, he was a fun interview.” That’s not enough. And so as I get older, it just becomes more and more clear to me that the real gift is being able to give back, is being able to do things for my city. So it’s a huge part of my plans for the future. It’s huge. I’m going to continue to focus on the music and everything too, but they can go hand in hand and it’s something I’m going to be focused on and figuring out how to get better and better at, especially for my city, you know? I want to help everywhere I can, but Louisville can use some help and yeah, I’m going to continue to give back.