Dash Radio Announces UFC Collaboration

Dash Radio continues its expansion into becoming a leader in curated audio experience. It’s latest announcement comes in the form of a new content collaboration and radio station with the UFC.

The collaboration will allow UFC to further define their brand through music and popular culture. Dash will be pairing musicians and celebrities with professional fighters in various ways, including the creation of audio, video, and social media content leading up to UFC 245 on December 14th.

UFC’s radio station will feature music chosen by professional fighters, exclusive interviews, live broadcasts from UFC 245 fight week in Las Vegas, special guests, news about upcoming fights, and lifestyle video content blurring the line between sports and music.

To check out the new UFC channel on Dash Radio, visit DashRadio.com/UFC.