Following a teaser in February, Marvel Studios delivers the second and “official” trailer for the anticipated new Deadpool movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.

The new trailer shows us more of why the two Marvel characters have teamed up, as well as some short glimpses into a fight scene between Deadpool and Wolverine.

We also get a look at Emma Corrin playing what looks to be the X-Men supervillain Cassandra Nova.

Watch the trailer before. Deadpool & Wolverine is set to release July 26.