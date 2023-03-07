Rolling Loud California 2023 Was Another Success!

The international hip-hop festival returned to LA and brought the vibes to Hollywood Park outside SoFi stadium. With an already stacked like up, Rolling Loud exceeded expectations with a number of surprise guest, including Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, YG and ASAP Ferg.

The festival was a three day roll out taking place on March 3rd-5th, and every day was a new surprise. On day 1, Tyga performed at the main stage, bringing YG as his special guest, who performed a heavy amount of songs alongside Tyga. On day 2 Don Toliver unexpectedly brought out the pop star Justin Bieber for their new song “Private Landing.” The same night rumors spread of Lil Wayne bringing out Nicki Minaj. He didn’t disappoint. When fans realized Nicki Minaj was on the stage, several fans started crying out of excitement. On the last day of the festival, Future brought out A$AP Ferg and performed “New Level”.

Along with many surprise guest, top artist such as Kodak Black, Lil Baby, Ice Spice, MoneyBagg Yo, Trippie Redd, and Lil Uzi Vert turned up the crowd.

Rolling Loud offered one of a kind experiences including a mini amusement park sponsored by Hypland, a Levi’s jeans pop up store to order custom made pieces, a skatepark, and much more.

Next, Rolling Loud will head to Miami, Florida for summer festival season at Hard Rock Stadium, taking place from July 21st-23rd.

Words by Felisha Carrasco