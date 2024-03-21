CASETiFY Drops Limited Doraemon Accessories Collection

Global lifestyle brand CASETiFY has announced its first collection with the popular Japanese manga and animated series, Doraemon.

This collection takes inspiration from key elements in the show and brings them to life with CASETiFY’s range of best-selling tech accessories.

The Doraemon | CASETiFY Collection brings Doraemon and his well known secret gadgets to your life with multiple specialty products and a variety of collectible accessories for fans to choose from. Special products found in the collection include the Anywhere Door Case, a 3D silicone case replicating the iconic motif in the series, and the Doraemon Collectible AirPods which comes equipped with a detachable “Hopter”, and exchangeable eyes to convey Doraemon’s many expressions.

Designs in the collection will also bring updates to CASETiFY’s custom studio, allowing fans to personalize their accessories with designed fonts. In addition, the collaboration will extend to accessories made for AirPods, Apple watch bands, iPad, MagSafe chargers, laptop cases, Snappy™ Ring Stand, and the Snappy™ Cardholder Stand.

Photos courtesy of CASETiFY

Fans of the series can sign up for priority access to shop the collection at casetify.com ahead of the launch on March 27.

To commemorate the release of this collection, selected CASETiFY stores will be showcasing a life-sized “Anywhere Door Phone Case” exceeding 2 meters in height and the Doraemon statue with different secret gadgets. The “Anywhere Door Phone Case” features a built-in screen, allowing real-time communication through the phone case placed in other CASETiFY’s international stores. For a limited time, this special exhibition provides an opportunity to further enjoy this collection to the fullest.