SteelSeries Reveals Limited Edition Ghost Collection

Gaming brand SteelSeries has introduced the limited-edition Ghost collection, featuring their award-winning Aerox 3 Wireless mouse and Apex 7 TenKeyLess (TKL) keyboard.

For the drop, the brand combines style and performance to make gamer’s battlestation the envy of friends and competitors. An esports form factor keyboard and an ultra-lightweight, high-performance mouse delivering effortlessly fast gameplay, along with a limited-edition colorway and unrivaled RGB illumination make this a deadly combination.

Apex 7 TKL Ghost – From the makers of the world’s best-selling TKL keyboard, the limited-edition Apex 7 TKL Ghost Edition keyboard features a form factor TenKeyLess design with mechanical switches guaranteed for 50 million keypresses. An integrated OLED Smart Display with on-board storage serves as a command center for on-the-fly info from a game or Discord, while an unmatched per-key RGB illumination lights your setup with 16.8 million brilliant colors. Double shot PBT pudding keycaps, an unbreakable aluminum alloy frame, and a limited-edition ghost colorway make this a true standout mechanical keyboard. Layouts are available in US, UK, NOR.

– From the makers of the world’s best-selling TKL keyboard, the limited-edition Apex 7 TKL Ghost Edition keyboard features a form factor TenKeyLess design with mechanical switches guaranteed for 50 million keypresses. An integrated OLED Smart Display with on-board storage serves as a command center for on-the-fly info from a game or Discord, while an unmatched per-key RGB illumination lights your setup with 16.8 million brilliant colors. Double shot PBT pudding keycaps, an unbreakable aluminum alloy frame, and a limited-edition ghost colorway make this a true standout mechanical keyboard. Layouts are available in US, UK, NOR. Aerox 3 Wireless Ghost – The SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless Ghost Edition mouse is engineered for the fastest swipes, so gamers can beat the competition to the trigger. When milliseconds count, speed matters. Featuring an ultra-lightweight 68g design perfectly optimized for super light mouse swipes, a TrueMove Air sensor, and silky smooth 100% Virgin Grade PTFE glide skates, the Aerox 3 Wireless mouse sets and standard for lightweight enhanced control and speed. A 200-hour battery life with fast charging ensures stress-free dual wireless, while the water-resistant AquaBarrier™ provides safety. A USB-C cable makes for easy connectivity and aftermarket customization.

The limited SteelSeries Ghost collection is available now at SteelSeries.com.