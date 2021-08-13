EA Sports Collaborates With Interscope to Drop First EA Sports Madden NFL Album

EA has revealed its first ever album for EA Sports Madden NFL via a partnership with Interscope Records, featuring 11 exclusive songs.

Made exclusively for Madden, the album features new music from some of the most prominent and fastest rising artists in hip-hop including Jack Harlow, Swae Lee, Tierra Whack, Moneybagg Yo, BRS Kash and more.

“Over the past decades, Madden NFL has become a platform for fans to discover new music, launching new stars and establishing trends that have changed the way players play the game and how they experience NFL football itself,” said Steve Schnur, President of EA Music. “Working with Interscope, one of the most forward-thinking, risk-taking labels in the industry, we’ve created a cohesive, innovative soundtrack that connects gaming, football and music culture for the next generation.”

Each featured artist on the soundtrack was chosen because of their love of football and Madden, and fans can hear that passion in the soundtrack now and will feel it in Madden NFL 22 when it launches on August 20.

“I’ve had a long relationship with EA SPORTS and I’m excited to release my new song ‘Ball Is Life’ with Jack Harlow on The Madden NFL 22 Soundtrack,” said hip hop artist Swae Lee.

The full track list for the Madden NFL 22 Soundtrack includes:

Belly & Shenseea “How I’m Feelin”

Morray “Mime”

Swae Lee ft. Jack Harlow “Ball Is Life”

Moneybagg Yo ft. Tripstar “Blitz”

Tierra Whack “8”

YSB Tril “Count Me In”

BRS Kash “Oh No (Madden Version)”

42 Dugg “Down Ready Set”

JID “Ambassel”

Tank and The Bangas “Back In A Minute”

Sally Sossa “Number One”

Madden NFL 22 will also feature more than 50 additional tracks in the franchise’s newest mode, The Yard.

Madden NFL 22 is available for pre-order now and launches worldwide August 20th.