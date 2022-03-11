2K Delivers “WWE 2K22” With Cover Star Rey Mysterio

2K has announced the release of WWE 2K22, the newest installment of the flagship WWE video game franchise, available now.

Featuring Rey Mysterio on the cover in celebration of his 20th anniversary as a WWE Superstar, the game features a top-to-bottom overhaul, including a redesigned engine and gameplay, the most stunning WWE 2K graphics to date, intuitive and accessible controls, multiple new game modes, and an immersive presentation and camera angles throughout.

WWE 2K22 also features a diverse soundtrack curated by Executive Soundtrack Producer Machine Gun Kelly, who will be available in a future downloadable content pack* as a playable character.

“The last two years have been full of focus and passion from an incredible team at Visual Concepts who set out to create a WWE experience that delivers what fans have been asking for,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “WWE 2K22 and all its achievements are a direct result of this team’s energy and hard work on building a massive game with a long and storied history. I’m very proud both of what we have been able to accomplish with this release, and what it signifies for the bright path ahead for the WWE 2K series.”

WWE 2K22 is available now for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Order your copy now at Amazon.com.