Incase & Incipio Partner With 1% for the Planet To Help The Environment

Vinci Brands, global leader in consumer tech protection, has announced that its brands Incipio and Incase has partnered with 1% for the Planet, pledging to donate 1% of global e-commerce revenue to support environmental nonprofit partners for the next year.

“We are incredibly excited to join the 1% for the Planet community, taking another step towards creating an environmental difference in our industry,” said Brian Stech, CEO of Vinci Brands. “This partnership perfectly aligns with our commitment of driving environmental responsibility by delivering products and partnerships with purpose.”

Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, created 1% for the Planet and started a global movement. 1% for the Planet exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. They inspire businesses and individuals to support environmental nonprofits through membership and everyday actions. They are on a mission to become the most globally recognized environmental community by driving even more philanthropic support around the world.

“Currently, only 3% of total philanthropy goes to the environment and, only 5% of that comes from businesses. The planet needs bigger support than this, and our growing network of business members is doing its valuable part to increase giving and support on-the-ground outcomes. We’re excited to welcome Vinci to our global movement,” says Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet.

All products sold on both brand websites, Incipio.com and Incase.com, throughout 2022 will be counted toward the giveback initiative. For more information, please visit Incase.com and Incipio.com.