SteelSeries Collaborates With KontrolFreek on Limited Six Siege: Black Ice Collection

Gaming and eSports leader SteelSeries has partnered KontrolFreek, the creator of Performance Gaming Gear, for a limited edition drop called the Six Siege: Black Ice Collection.

Inspired by the original Black Ice skin as seen in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege, the transparent, arctic blue color scheme brings the iconic skin to life with SteelSeries’ Prime Pro Series Gaming Mouse, QcK Heavy XXL mousepad, and two Six Siege: Black Ice hybrid, high-rise Performance Thumbsticks®.

| – The pinnacle of surface performance and innovation. Sporting a panoramic Black Ice design, the QcK Heavy XXL Mousepad features a heavy durable micro-woven cloth and an extra thick rubber base for a solid gaming platform and added cushion for your wrist, the ergonomic XXL mouse pad is perfect for every gaming setup. Featuring a high thread count fabric with a smooth surface for optimized mouse tracking accuracy with both optical and laser sensors, SteelSeries XXL gaming mousepads are engineered for all levels of gamers and highly recommended by esports pros. KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks | Black Ice Edition – Enhanced grip and control. Fusing the icy beauty of the legendary Black Ice skin with an additional 13.25mm of height to original stock controller sticks for increased arc distance and precision, the Six Siege: Black Ice high-rise Performance Thumbsticks reduce the amount of force required for movements, decreasing hand fatigue, and improving accuracy. The result is maximized agility, which allows gamers to snap to their targets faster and more accurately to continue the siege. Available for PlayStation 5 | PlayStation 4 | Xbox X/S | Xbox One.

The SteelSeries x KontrolFreek “Six Siege: Black Ice Collection” is available now at SteelSeries.com, from $19.99 to $69.99.