Razer Introduces The All-New Blade 15 Gaming Laptop

Gaming lifestyle brand Razer has revealed the next evolution of the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop, featuring more power to empower gamers to create their best work and live their best life.

The new laptop line features up to an 8-core 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX SUPER™ GPUs, and a 300Hz display — all packed into the signature black aluminum chassis. It is also complemented by a new keyboard layout, upgraded I/O, and abundant SSD storage,.

“The new Razer Blade 15 is simply the best laptop we have ever created,” said Brad Wildes, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Systems Business Unit. “We’ve added numerous cutting-edge features and user improvements that were requested directly from the community to make the Blade 15 more than just a great laptop for gamers, but a great laptop for everyone.”

The new Razer Blade 15 starts at $1,599.99 and is available now at Razer.com and through select retailers.