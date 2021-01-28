Oakley Partners With Turtle Beach For Gaming Collaboration

Oakley has announced a partnership with Turtle Beach, pairing the gaming brand’s expertise in creating high-quality, glasses-friendly gaming headsets with Oakley’s quest for optimized vision and performance in a collection designed to help gamers see better, hear better and conquer their opponents.

The partnership launches with a collaborative Oakley x Turtle Beach Collection featuring Oakley’s Prizm™ Gaming Lens Technology that delivers next-level performance benefits for digital gaming by reducing eyestrain and fatigue. The result is a purpose-inspired collection that provides vision benefits while fitting seamlessly with Turtle Beach’s best-selling gaming headsets featuring the brand’s patented ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly technology for unmatched comfort.

“Turtle Beach and Oakley have been collaborating behind-the-scenes for several years to bring the best eyewear in gaming to market, leveraging Turtle Beach’s experience in gaming and esports to help develop a product that gives a competitive edge to gamers of all skill levels,” said Ryan Dell, SVP of Global Marketing at Turtle Beach. “With Oakley’s groundbreaking gaming eyewear and our high-performance gaming audio, we continue to strive for ways to advance glasses-friendly comfort and the overall gaming experience. We’re also exploring other areas where Turtle Beach and Oakley may be able to do more together to further improve gaming performance, including collaborating on materials technologies, product design, merch, apparel, and more.”

The initial Oakley x Turtle Beach Collection includes two products. First, the Metalink RX frames, which come in a black and grey colorway and feature Turtle Beach’s iconic logo on the temple. The Metalink RX frames feature headset-compatible temples to ensure they stay in place even in the most intense gaming sessions, and come with a custom Turtle Beach logo microbag. Gamers who wear glasses can purchase the frames from Oakley.com, and Oakley will create custom Prizm™ Gaming Lenses based on their prescription.

“As Oakley moves further into gaming, partnering with Turtle Beach is a natural fit as both brands are leaders and innovators in two key areas of gaming performance – sight and sound,” said Caio Amato, Oakley Global Marketing Director. “We’ve now harnessed the momentum gained after releasing Prizm™ Gaming Lens Technology, our first optical solution developed specifically for gaming, to combine the performance-focused benefits you expect to find in a pair of Oakley frames with headset-compatible design. The resulting products bridge the gap between physical and digital gaming while setting up players for victory in their gaming pursuits.”

To further celebrate the new partnership, Oakley and Turtle Beach have also designed a limited-edition set of Frogskins Lite sunglasses. The newest evolution of Oakley’s most iconic lifestyle eyewear, the Frogskins Lite sunglasses feature a throwback Turtle Beach color scheme, plus Oakley’s Prizm™ Ruby Iridium Lenses, and a rainbow gradient Oakley logo and Turtle Beach logo on the temple. The sunglasses also come with a custom Turtle Beach logo microbag.

The limited-edition Oakley x Turtle Beach Collection is available now online at both Oakley and Turtle Beach.