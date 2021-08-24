SteelSeries & eSports Company T1 Announce Partnership

Gaming brand SteelSeries has announced a new partnership with T1 Entertainment & Sports, welcome the eSports company to the family.

The new partnership will see SteelSeries become the official exclusive headset partner for T1 and all its powerhouse rosters competing in League of Legends (LoL), VALORANT, Dota 2, Rainbow Six Siege, PUBG, Wild Rift, and more.

“Our goal is to continually innovate and design industry-defining, award-winning hardware and software, align with best-in-class esports teams and continue to help shape the future of professional gaming,” said Ehtisham Rabbani, SteelSeries CEO. “SteelSeries and T1 both have a long and storied history in esports, so it’s an honor and a privilege to partner with like-minded organizations.”

T1 is recognized as one of the most successful organizations in the history of esports with its League of Legends team, winning three World Championships (2013, 2015, and 2016), two Mid-Season Invitationals, and nine League of Champions Korea (LCK) titles, making it the most celebrated esports team in the world. “Faker” is widely regarded as the most iconic player of all time and has helped the T1 LoL team acquire one of the largest, most influential fandoms in all esports. T1 has partnerships with Nike, BMW, and Red Bull, among others.

“I am excited to announce SteelSeries as one of our new partners. Through this partnership, our players and streamers will be wearing some of the best headsets in the world,” said Joe Marsh, CEO of T1. “It is always great to team with a legendary endemic partner, and I look forward to the synergy between T1 and SteelSeries.”

“We are delighted to bring together two leaders in their respective fields,” said Malcolm Thorpe, Managing Director, South East Asia at SPORTFIVE. “SteelSeries and T1 are both drivers of innovation and creativity and we believe that this partnership will further cement their positions as trailblazers within the esports industry.”