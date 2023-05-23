Skullcandy Introduces Wireless Earbud For Under $20

Skullcandy has announced its new Smokin’ Buds, a new, environmentally-conscious earbuds that are made with 50% certified recycled plastics and retailing for under $20 USD.

A fresh take on Skullcandy’s highly-popular “Smokin’ Buds” franchise, which originally launched in 2009, the all-new Smokin’ Buds are thoughtfully designed. By zeroing in on technology and features to support a stellar audio experience – including expertly tuned drivers and EQ modes – the earbuds deliver clear, full range sound backed by impressive bass depth.

“With 25% of earbud sales happening in the under $30 price range, we aimed to provide a better option that would mitigate the environmental impact of this popular, high-volume category,” said Jason Luthman, Director of Global Product Management, Skullcandy. “These buds pack a serious punch with a full range of sound you’d expect from higher-priced earbuds — all while putting less stress on the outdoor playgrounds we love.”

Photo courtesy of Skullcandy

Made with 50% certified recycled plastics, 100% recyclable packaging, a consolidated part count and mindful battery capacity, Smokin’ Buds boast a reduced overall carbon footprint of just 2.67kg. The buds feature up to 20 hours of battery – 8 hours in the buds and an additional 12 hours in the case. With smaller, more efficient batteries, Skullcandy can dramatically reduce the carbon footprint of products, while still ensuring customers get everything they need out of the earbuds.

The Skullcandy Smokin’ Buds True Wireless Earbuds are available globally at select retailers and on Skullcandy.com for $19.99 MSRP.