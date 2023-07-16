Kobe Bryant Announces as Cover Athlete of NBA 2K24

2K has unveiled that NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, will be featured as the NBA® 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition and Black Mamba Edition cover athlete.

“As we celebrate 25 years of NBA 2K with Kobe Bryant, we commemorate his legacy and the generational impact he has had on the game of basketball,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “While we mark the history of the franchise, NBA 2K24 also looks ahead to the future to bring an innovative leap in technology and the introduction of community-requested features like crossplay.”

To celebrate the return of Kobe on the NBA 2K cover, players will be able to replicate his signature skills in the brand-new Mamba Moments mode. Recreate some of Kobe’s most captivating performances and progress through his transcendent journey from a young phenom to one of the greatest players of all time. In addition, NBA 2K24 will introduce ProPLAY – a groundbreaking new technology that directly translates NBA footage into NBA 2K24 gameplay. ProPLAY delivers animations and movements via on-court NBA action for a generational leap in authenticity on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. More details on Mamba Moments and ProPLAY will be released later this summer.

NBA 2K24 will offer three editions: a Kobe Bryant Edition, a legendary Black Mamba Edition, and an all new, exclusive 25th Anniversary Edition, which includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass. All editions of NBA 2K24 are available for pre-order now

The brand new, limited availability 25th Anniversary Edition will be available through September 10, 2023 for $149.99*** on PS5, PlayStation® 4 (PS4®), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The exclusive 25th Anniversary Edition includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass** courtesy of Take Two; a Summer League Pre-Order Bonus (available from July 7 – July 17, 2023)*****; 100K Virtual Currency and MyTEAM content******, including 50K MyTEAM Points; a Ruby Cover Star Kobe Bryant “Rookie Card”; an all-new 2K24 Option Pack Box; One 10-pack Box MyTEAM Promo Packs; a Kobe Bryant Cover Star Sapphire Card (24 era); 1 Diamond Shoe; 1 Ruby Coach; and a new 2-hour Double XP Coin; as well as MyCAREER content, including 15x 6 types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts; 15x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts; a 2-hour Double XP Coin; 4x MyCAREER T-Shirts; Backpack; Electric Skateboard; and Arm Sleeves a new Black Mamba MyPLAYER Capsule featuring a Black Arm Sleeve, Purple Oversized T-Shirt, a Yellow T-shirt and a Kobe Player Panel.

Photo courtesy of 2K

2K also announced that the 2022 WNBA All-Star and New York Liberty guard, Sabrina Ionescu, will grace the cover of the NBA 2K24 WNBA Edition. The GameStop Exclusive edition is the third cover in NBA 2K franchise history to celebrate and elevate WNBA legends, now including a trailblazing up-and-coming star. Ionescu joins the legendary Kobe Bryant as the two NBA 2K24 cover athletes.

NBA 2K24 will release worldwide on September 8 on all platforms.