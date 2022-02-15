SteelSeries x Bungie Limited “Destiny” Collection

Gaming brand SteelSeries has teamed up with Bungie, creator of the definitive action MMO Destiny videogame series, has unveiled a new collection of limited-edition gaming gear that celebrates Destiny.

Inspired by the Traveler’s Light, the bright color scheme and graphic designs brings the sci-fi universe of Destiny to life through SteelSeries’ award-winning Arctis 1 Headset, Rival 5 Gaming Mouse, and QcK Prism XL Mousepad.

As a bonus, customers who purchase the special-edition Arctis 1, Rival 5, and QcK Prism XL will receive exclusive in-game cosmetics for Destiny 2.

As part of the Destiny x SteelSeries collaboration, Destiny’s sound designers have created a custom SteelSeries Sonar equalizer preset that allows players to take their in-game sound to another dimension. Sonar is an all-new audio software launching this summer that delivers powerful sound customization for PC, immersive spatial audio, and enables ChatMix, 7.1 virtual surround sound. Sonar is part of the SteelSeries GG software ecosystem that includes Moments, the free app that allows gamers to clip, edit, and share gaming highlights, and SteelSeries Engine, which powers its award-winning line of mice, keyboards, and headsets. Destiny fans can check out the early access version of Sonar beginning today.

The Destiny x SteelSeries collection is available at SteelSeries.com and BungieStore.com.