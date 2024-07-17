Skullcandy Launces the new Dime EVO Audio Sidekick

Skullcandy announced the release of its all-new Dime Evo. They call it the “ultimate audio sidekick, featuring big sound, all the must-have features,” and a unique slide-out case with a built-in clip for unparalleled portability.

“We’re excited to introduce our new everyday carry earbuds that you’ll never want to leave home without. The case easily clips to backpacks, key rings, or pants to keep your music or media close at hand,” shared Justin Regan, VP of Marketing at Skullcandy. “Packed with easy-to-use features and on-the-go convenience, Dime Evo earbuds are primed for any situation—just ‘Clip it and Rip it’.”

Dime Evo is a portable powerhouse for big sound on the move. With IPX4 water resistance, 36 hours of battery life, and rapid charge, it’s ready for any adventure. Google Fast Pair for Android and Auto Connect make pairing simple and straightforward. Multipoint pairing makes multi-tasking a snap, and a simple button press on either bud gives users full control of calls and media. The Skullcandy App allows for personalizing Dime Evo, enabling selection of a preset EQ or customization of preferences, including adjusting Stay-Aware Mode to tune into surroundings according to preferences.

Photos courtesy of Skullcandy

Features for the Skullcandy Dime Evo True Wireless Earbuds is as follows:

● Up to 36 Hours Battery Life – 8 hours in the earbuds, 28 hours in the charging case

● IPX4 Sweat and Waterproof – Worry-free durability for any adventure

● Rapid Charge – A quick 10 minute charge gives you 2 hours of playtime

● Adjustable Stay-Aware Mode – Make necessary audio adjustments to stay alert and hear surroundings

● Clear Voice Smart Mic – Experience a reduction in background noise to ensure calls are crystal clear

● Preset & Custom EQ Modes – Adjust your EQ or create your own custom EQ modes

● Customizable Button Functions – Personalize your earbuds by customizing your controls via the Skullcandy app

● Google Fast Pair – Seamlessly pair to your Android device every time you take your earbuds out of the case

● Noise Isolating Fit – Ergonomic, ovalized design provides all-day comfort and a noise-isolating fit

● Skullcandy App Compatibility – Enables users to dial in their audio experience, including button customization and custom equalizer levels

● Multipoint Pairing – Seamlessly pair to multiple devices at once, regardless of platform or manufacturer

● Sidetone – Counteract occlusion, allowing users to hear their own voice more naturally

The new Skullcandy Dime Evo is available now at Skullcandy.com and select retailers.