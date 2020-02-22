UAG Introduces Rugged Cases For New Samsung Galaxy S20

With the recent unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy 2S0, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) introducs its range of cases for the new smartphone in an array of styles and colors.

Known for cutting-edge, sleek and lightweight protection, UAG has released an expansive lineup for the Galaxy S20 series, including UAG’s newest case, the Civilian. The new range also includes the popular Monarch, Pathfinder, Plasma, and Plyo Series.

Best of all, each case meets military drop standards while complementing the latest design and technology Samsung has to offer with the Galaxy S20.

The new Civilian Series is for individuals looking for a more minimalist design with superior protection. The Civilian Series features a multi-layer construction engineered to disperse energy from impact and lessen the forces transferred to your device.

“The Galaxy S20 is an impressive device and we are proud to be offering a full range of UAG devices to protect it,” said Kaila Vandermey, Senior Marketing Manager at UAG. “Each case showcases UAG’s commitment to protection and we are especially excited to offer the new Civilian line to Samsung users.”

Visit UrbanArmorGear.com to shop the new collection of cases.