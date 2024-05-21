Acer Unveils Swift 14 AI Laptop Co-Engineered With Microsoft & Qualcomm

Acer has officially launched a brand new AI-powered laptop called the Acer Swift 14 AI laptop, their first to be unveiled under Microsoft’s next generation AI PC initiative.

In collaboration with Microsoft and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., the new laptop ushers in a new AI era with new user experiences and AI capabilities on Windows 11. The Acer Swift 14 AI has multiple device models, powered by Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus platforms[1], and both feature one of the world’s fastest NPUs for laptops to enable on-device AI processing. Users can streamline everyday tasks with smarter PC functions and tackle complex workloads more effectively.

“Engineered for AI from the inside out, the Swift 14 AI is the first among many Acer Copilot+ PCs to come,” said Jerry Kao, COO, Acer Inc. “These next-generation AI PCs see significant leaps in AI processing power, unlocking brand new experiences that we know users will love.”

“It’s exciting to collaborate with Acer to bring AI technology to its Windows PC range of devices from sleek ultrabooks to powerful gaming rigs. Our collaboration has been crucial in delivering productive and secure PCs that cater to a broad spectrum of customers while also balancing style and performance with affordability, making technology accessible to a wider audience while also focusing on sustainability. With Acer’s launch of its Copilot+ PC, the Swift 14 AI laptop, we will bring new AI experiences to life for customers, taking advantage of on-device and cloud AI to empower individuals and organizations to achieve more,” states Mark Linton, VP Device Partner Sales, Microsoft Corp.

Photo courtesy of Acer

Here are some of the highlights of the Acer Swift 14 AI:

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon® X Series platforms with an integrated NPU that delivers up to 45 Trillions of Operations Per Second (TOPS), Acer’s Swift 14 AI (SF14-11), is supercharged to deliver a quantum leap in performance, all-day battery life, and new AI experiences.

It supports next-generation AI features in Windows 11, placing it among the most powerful, intelligent, and power-efficient laptops in its class of Windows devices.

The Swift 14 AI comes in a thin-and-light metal chassis design, and a range of optimized AI features to support enhanced productivity and mobility.

The new Acer Swift 14 AI will be available in North America in July, starting at $1,099.99 USD. Visit Acer.com for more info.