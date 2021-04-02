“NBA 2K21” Arcade Edition Launches on Apple Arcade

2K has announced the launch of NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition on Apple Arcade, delivering the top basketball simulation game to Apple’s video game subscription service.

NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition offers the console game everyone has come to love, alongside all-new graphics engine that offers the highest possible resolution of gameplay ever experienced on Apple devices, while also boasting significantly improved visuals, AI, and animations.



Players can play across a variety of modes:

Play 5-on-5 basketball featuring the latest NBA roster from the 2020-2021 season in Arena Quick Match ;

; Experience fast-paced, over-the-top games on street courts in Blacktop Quick Match ;

; Join a friend in Online Multiplayer to play cross platform via the Game Center;

to play cross platform via the Game Center; Start a journey toward NBA legend status in MyCAREER and spend hours navigating through personal storylines and progression.

You can download and play NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition now by getting it in the Apple App Store.