Anime JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure SC & CASETiFY Collection Marks First Collaboration

CASETiFY, the global tech accessory brand, has announced a new “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stardust Crusaders x CASETiFY” collection, marking its first collaboration with Hirohiko Araki’s hit comic series.

The product that stands out the most in the line-up is the Hermit Purple Thorns AirPods Max Case, an expected fan favorite inspired by main character Joseph Jostar. Another item that is sure to keep fans excited is the Jojo Motif Golden Chain Phone Charm, allowing fans to wear on a daily basis the symbols of the popular anime.

Photo courtesy of Casetify

Other products in the collection include a wide range of tech accessories designed with inspiration from the series including the elaborate colorful artwork, unique posing, impactful dialogue and sound effects. Designs in the collection will be available on CASETiFY’s range of Impact, Mirror, Bounce, Ultra Bounce, Clear, and Impact Ring Stand Cases. The lineup of standout phone cases for fans of the series also includes character cases, as well as a sticker case based on the battles of Jotaro and DIO.

Photo courtesy of Casetify

The collection extends to complementary accessories made for AirPods and Galaxy Buds, AirTags, Wireless Chargers, Power Banks, Cardholder Stands, Grip Stands, Ring Holders, MacBook, iPad, and the 2-in-1 Charging Stand. All products in the collection retail between $38 and $112 USD.

The Anime JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure SC & Casetify collection is available now at Casetify.com.