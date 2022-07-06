Cover Athletes For “NBA 2K23” Have Been Revealed

2K has delivered some big new this week: the covers of the upcoming edition of the NBA 2K franchise, NBA 2K23.

Michael Jordan has been chosen to appear on the covers off the NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition and the ultra-premium NBA 2K23 Championship Edition

In the game, NBA 2K will showcase Jordan’s greatest moves on the virtual court to relive one of the most sensational times in NBA history, including a completely rebuilt version of the iconic Jordan Challenges from NBA 2K11.

Also announced by 2K this week is that Phoenix Mercury’s two-time Kia WNBA Finals MVP, three-time WNBA Champion, WNBA all-time leading scorer, and five-time Olympic gold medalist Diana Taurasi, along with Seattle Storm’s four-time WNBA Champion, thirteen-time WNBA All-Star, WNBA all-time assists leader, and five-time Olympic gold medalist, Sue Bird, will grace the cover of the NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition.

“It really is an incredible feeling to see your hard work memorialized on the cover of a game like NBA 2K23,” said Taurasi. “There are so many kids that dream of pursuing a professional basketball career, and they can now ​​also dream of being on the NBA 2K cover, whether they want to play in the NBA or WNBA.”

“The response to NBA 2K’s first WNBA Edition last year was overwhelmingly positive and a testament to the W’s growing audience and prominence,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy at 2K. “Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi have achieved greatness both individually and together, cementing their status as two of the best players in the WNBA’s history.”

The WNBA Edition will be exclusively available at GameStop only in the U.S. and Canada, and marks the second cover in NBA 2K franchise history to celebrate WNBA athletes. Diana and Sue join Michael Jordan as the current NBA 2K23 cover athletes, with another major cover athlete announcement to be made this week.

Pre-orders for NBA 2K23 go live on July 7.