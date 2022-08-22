Tiger Woods Covers New “PGA 2K23”

2K set a tee time for PGA TOUR 2K23 with golf icon Tiger Woods, the forthcoming entry in the golf simulation video game franchise from HB Studios.

The PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition and PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition are scheduled for worldwide release on October 11, 2022, followed by PGA TOUR 2K23 Standard Edition on October 14, 2022.

Featuring Tiger as the cover athlete, PGA TOUR 2K23 celebrates Woods’ legacy by introducing him as both a playable in-game pro and an Executive Director advising the game development team.

“It’s not only great to be back on the cover of a video game, but the Executive Director role makes this a truly unique opportunity,” said Tiger Woods. “2K is the perfect partner for me and I am excited to continue impacting the game and culture of golf beyond my play on the PGA TOUR.”

Woods leads a roster of more than 14 male and female pros at launch, which will include Justin Thomas, Lexi Thompson, Tony Finau, Lydia Ko, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris, Brooke Henderson and more.

Players can step into the tee box as one of the pros in Exhibition, multiplayer and Divot Derby play, or go head-to-head with them in a battle to climb the leaderboard and claim the FedExCup in PGA TOUR MyCAREER mode. In addition to the pros, the broadcast-style presentation and commentary team of Rich Beem and Luke Elvy also return, with the addition of English golf pro and broadcaster Henni Koyack.

Below are the details of each edition of PGA Tour 2K23:

PGA TOUR 2K23 Standard Edition:

Physical and digital versions for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 consoles, includes the base game;

For PC, includes the base game and the Golden Club Pack, which includes a Golden Putter, Golden Driver, and four Uncommon consumable golf ball sleeves;

Players who pre-order any version of the Standard Edition will receive the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack******, which includes playable sports icon Michael Jordan, as well as four consumable Common golf ball sleeves;

Players who purchase the Standard Edition of the game for Xbox Series X|S (physical or digital version) or PlayStation 5 (digital version only) consoles which includes cross-generation dual entitlement will also receive the Golden Club Pack for the game on Xbox One or PlayStation 4, respectively*******.

PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition:

For Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, or PlayStation 5 consoles, includes the base game with cross-generation dual-entitlement, as well as the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack, Golden Club Pack, and Deluxe Edition Bonus Pack, which includes 1300 VC (Virtual Currency), a hockey stick putter, gold baseball cap, gold glove, and three Rare consumable golf ball sleeves;

For PC, includes the base game, as well as the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack, Golden Club Pack, and Deluxe Edition Bonus Pack.

PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition (available in digital format only):

Includes all the contents of the Standard and Deluxe Edition for the purchased platform;

Includes the Tiger Woods Edition Bonus Pack – which includes a Tiger Woods TaylorMade wedge set, Nike TW Golf tee shirt, and three Epic consumable golf ball sleeves – plus the Tiger Woods Signature Sunday Pack, which includes a red polo, black pants, black hat, Nike TW Golf shoes, Nike TW Golf belt, and Bridgestone Golf TOUR B XS, Tiger Edition Golf Ball.

For more information on PGA TOUR 2K23 and 2K, visit PGATOUR2K23.com.