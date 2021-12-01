2K Announces NBA 2K22 Season 3: “Iced Out”

2K has official revealed an in-depth look at Season 3 coming to “NBA® 2K22” set to drop this Friday (Dec. 3).

The new season introduces the all-new Clutch Time mode in MyTEAM, along with new music added to the soundtrack in partnership with Def Jam Recordings – including “Lose My Cool,” the brand new track from 070 Shake featuring NLE Choppa – and lots of new content and seasonal updates across MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W* modes.

NBA 2K22 Season 3: “Iced Out” focuses on the clutch gene, showcasing Damian Lillard’s ability to be unfazed by any situation and burying the competition with some of the coldest game-winning shots in NBA history. In Season 3, players will be able to channel their inner Dame and experience the following:

MyCAREER will bring players to the Rooftops in the City*, where they will face elite competition at each Affiliation’s Rooftop court. By beating all Affiliation courts (eight games per Affiliation), players can earn a special belt. Additional updates include new rewards, the Animated Iced Out Bundle as a level 40 reward, a winter cosmetic update, and much more;

MyTEAM introduces Clutch Time, an all-new multiplayer mode located inside the Pink Diamond Plaza, where players can experience four-point shots and fast-paced play designed to reward three-point specialists;

The W* additions include four tiers of new rewards, along with new iconic contacts to learn from like Lisa Leslie, one of the greatest basketball players to grace the hardwood, and former All-Star DeLisha Milton-Jones, who brings 17 years of WNBA experience to the table;

‘First Fridays’ this Season feature some of the hottest tracks from both up-and-coming and established icons at Def Jam Recordings, including Kendra Jae, Saint Bodhi, Bino Rideaux, and more. Check out the latest music in-game on the soundtrack and at Club 2K.

NBA 2K22 is available now for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, NBA 2K22. Order now at Amazon.com.