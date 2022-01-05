Fossil Teams Up With Razer For Limited Edition Smartwatch

Popular accessories brand Fossil has teamed up with global gaming and lifestyle brand, Razer, for the forthcoming release of a limited-edition Gen 6 Smartwatch.

Razer and Fossil prioritize the health and wellness of each wearer with thoughtful design elements like sleep tracking and increased battery charging speed, upgraded health and wellness sensors, and hands-free wellness tracking.

The Gen 6 is the first smartwatch powered by the Snapdragon Wear™4100+ Platform — providing users upgrades in speed and performance, including faster application load time, highly responsive user experiences, and more efficient power consumption. This allows the watch to do more and do it faster to give gamers a cutting edge.

Unique design elements include three exclusive Razer watch features like analog, Team Razer and Chroma, three watch faces and interchangeable straps like Razer’s iconic black and green.

The Razer x Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch launches January 10th at Fossil.com, Razer.com and select retailers for $329 USD. The watch is limited to just 1,337 units.