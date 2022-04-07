Incase Expands Accessories for the Apple Enthusiast With Woolenex

Incase has announced new protective accessories for the Apple AirTag and AirPods 3rd Generation, including the Incase Key Clip with Woolenex for AirTag, Woolenex Case for AirPods and Reform Sport Case for AirPods.

The new category expansion of Apple accessories aligns with Incase’s passion of supporting creative lifestyles by delivering an ecosystem of products designed to organize, mobilize and protect the ideas of today’s creatives.

The Incase Key Clip for AirTag and Case for AirPods (3rd Generation) are crafted with refined, durable Woolenex, a lightweight fabric blend with excellent abrasion and weather resistance. Woolenex is woven from two different thicknesses of polyester fiber for a slim and strong material that adds an element of sophisticated style for creatives to stay mobilized and connected.

“Woolenex adds a refined, high-caliber aesthetic to every product it’s crafted into, and we’re excited to bring the Incase-exclusive material to our new AirTag and AirPods cases,” said Brian Stech, CEO of Incase.

Incase Key Clip with Woolenex for AirTag

The Incase Key Clip with Woolenex for AirTag securely holds your tracking device. This lightweight, form-fitting case is crafted with refined, durable Woolenex and offers added TPU snap closure security. Its quick key clip feature is ready to attach to your personal belongings.

Impressively durable Woolenex exterior repels the elements.

Metal quick clip key ring

Snap closure

Open front and back window for signal and sound output

Available in Graphite Gray and Blush Pink

Incase Woolenex Case for AirPods (3rd Generation)

The Incase AirPods Case with Woolenex safeguards the Wireless Charging Case that protects and powers your 3rd Generation AirPods. This lightweight, form-fitting case is crafted with refined, durable Woolenex to defend the glossy Wireless Charging Case from scuffs and scratches. Underneath the material exterior is a rigid, injection-molded polycarbonate shell that’s lightweight and durable.

360-degree protection against impacts, bumps, and scratches

Exterior crafted with a Woolenex overlay

Fabric-wrapped case designed with injection-molded polycarbonate

Allows wireless charging with Wireless Charging Case for AirPods 3 rd Generation

Generation Available in Asphalt Gray, Cobalt Blue, and Deep Red

Incase Reform Sport Case for AirPods (3rd Generation)

The aesthetically driven, performance-based Reform Sport Case for 3rd Generation AirPods features a co-molded design with two layers of bonded protective material. Its durable exterior shell defends from immediate impact while the soft, cushioning interior reduces force before it hits your pods. A perforated surface pattern, antimicrobial defense, and a removable carrying lanyard combine to offer a stylish everyday solution to protect the way you connect.

Co-molded design features a durable exterior shell, with a soft cushioning interior, that work together to protect AirPods against drops

Modern, perforated surface pattern makes for a secure grip while dissipating heat

Antimicrobial defense featured on the shell eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria

Removable hybrid-design lanyard securely tethers the case either with the included clip or by tying it on

Available in Black and Rose Coral

The Incase Key Clip with Woolenex for AirTag (MSRP $19.95), Woolenex Case for AirPods (MSRP $34.95) and Reform Sport Case for AirPods (MSRP $39.95) are available globally at Incase.com and Apple.com.