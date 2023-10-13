“NFL Pro Era II” Dropping This Month

StatusPRO, the gaming company that uses sports tech with real-time player data for their titles has announced the upcoming release of NFL PRO ERA II.

The title will be available on the Meta Quest Store and Steam platforms, in partnership with The National Football League (NFL) and the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA).

The game is the successor to NFL PRO ERA, which was the first-ever NFL-licensed virtual reality (VR) simulation game and was the fastest selling VR sports title ever on the Meta Quest platform. This latest release includes new and improved features – the standout being additional online head-to-head multiplayer gameplay so players can interact and compete across the world.

NFL PRO ERA II release October 16th on the Meta Quest Store and Steam platforms, with a launch on the Official PlayStation Store at a later date. For more information, visit ProEra.com.