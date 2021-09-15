Survivor Launches First Sustainable Rugged Cases for New Apple iPhone 13 Range

Survivor, the pioneer of rugged device protection, has unveiled its new lineup for field-tested protective cases for the new Apple iPhone 13.

The new lineup is highlighted by the new All-Terrain Earth, the first reverse-engineered sustainable rugged case. Made with recycled materials, the Survivor cases are both eco-friendly and ultra-protective against drops, dings, dust, and more, allowing users to go on adventures without the fear of damaging their device.

“We are excited to offer advanced protection for our customers and the planet with Survivor’s new iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max cases,” said Brian Stech, CEO of Survivor. “The new flagship All-Terrain Earth case is the embodiment of what Survivor stands for – strong, sustainable and ready to take on any journey. Survivor provides the durable, rugged protection your device needs so you can focus on living in the moment.”

For the first time, the full line of Survivor cases for the iPhone 13 range (except All-Terrain Earth which is made from a blend of recycled plastics and other sustainable materials) are integrated with Eastman Tritan™ Renew copolyester, a durable material with 50% ISCC-certified recycled content*, giving customers the power to protect the places where they play. Additionally, all packaging is made from recycled paper and PET.

The complete collection of Survivor cases for the iPhone 13 range are available now at GetSurvivor.com, verizonwireless.com, and select retailers worldwide soon.